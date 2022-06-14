AUSTIN — Members of the Texas House Administration Committee unanimously adopted a budget of $85,000 for the investigative committee looking into last month’s shooting at an Uvalde elementary school.
The three-member investigative committee launched last week under the direction of Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. It is tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting and gathering information and evidence to “help inform the House’s response” to the tragedy that left 19 fourth-graders and two teachers dead.
Rep. Will Metcalf, chairman of the administration committee, said the allotted funds should be enough to help the investigative committee conduct its probe through the end of the year, until the next session allows for funding to be directly placed in the budget in January. Should more funding be needed before then, it will be addressed at that time, Metcalf said.
Much of the investigative committee’s work is being done behind closed doors due to the quasi-judicial nature of the investigation, officials said.
This week, the committee is scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday as it continues to hear invited testimony from law enforcement authorities and other affected parties. Those testimonies will be heard in a closed session away from the public.
While officials said they did not have an exact timeline as to when they will release information or a final report, they pledged to be as timely and transparent in their work as possible.
“We recognize the need to be objective and thorough,” state Rep. Dustin Burrows, chair of the investigative committee, said previously. “We will balance the interests of being timely, because there is some need for expediency on this, with also being thorough on that, and we will try our best to keep the members of the public and the press apprised as we go through this.”
