AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Monday to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to an escalated response, as severe storms make their way across Texas.
"The state of Texas remains proactive in our emergency response efforts, and we continue to monitor rainfall and flooding conditions across the state,” Abbott said.
Flash flooding is impacting communities across Texas.
Heavy rain in Dallas broke records where the area received 3.53 inches of rain on Sunday and 5.66 inches of rain on Monday. The total of 9.19 inches is the second highest precipitation total in 24 hours for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Monday also recorded the highest daily rainfall for the month of August, previously set in 1946 with 4.28 inches.
The National Weather Service Fort Worth warned that as the heaviest rainfalls are shifting toward Central Texas that North Texas residents should remain vigilant on the road.
North Texas also remains under a river flood warning until early Wednesday morning.
To better prepare state responsiveness to the weather, Abbott and TDEM also activated five additional Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to support local response efforts. On Saturday, Abbott called for six swiftwater boat squads to be launched.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also previously launched two search-and-rescue boat teams; the Texas Department of Public Safety launched a Tactical Marine Unit and three helicopters with hoist capabilities; the Texas National Guard launched three helicopters and three ground transportation companies totaling more than 60 vehicles and more than 150 personnel; and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force launched two severe weather packages including ambulances, ambulance buses, and emergency medical service personnel, state officials said.
“As we work together to protect our communities, I urge Texans to heed the guidance of their local officials and avoid dangerous roadways that could be affected by heavy rain and flash flooding in the days ahead,” Abbott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.