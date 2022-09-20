AUSTIN — A Texas judge dismissed a lawsuit against First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster last week stating that it violated the state constitution.
The lawsuit by the Texas State Bar argued that Webster — a top aide to Texas AG Ken Paxton — participated in professional misconduct for his work in a lawsuit that challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Texas Bar, which regulates law licenses in the state, initiated the lawsuit after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the election challenge lawsuit stating that Texas lacked standing in the case. Paxton's political opponents called it "frivolous.”
The Office of the Attorney General argued that the bar’s lawsuit was its attempt to “unduly influence the office in the exercise of its constitutional powers,” adding that it is not only improper, but also violates Texas law.
Judge John Youngblood, a Republican, agreed, dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning that the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim.
“The separation-of-powers doctrine deprives this court of subject-matter jurisdiction,” Youngblood said in a letter. “To hold otherwise would stand for a limitation of the Attorney General’s broad power to file lawsuits on the state’s behalf, a right clearly supported by the Texas Constitution and recognized repeatedly by the Texas Supreme Court.”
Paxton, who is also ensnared in several lawsuits including one also brought forth by the state bar for professional misconduct, claimed that the lawsuit was a political attack at the outset. He, too, is looking to have the lawsuit against him dismissed.
He praised the ruling stating that the bar’s “politicization is an insult to all Texans who oppose the abuse of governmental power in pursuit of liberal political retribution.”
“No matter how much the partisan activists at the Texas State Bar retaliate against me and my staff for working to promote election integrity, secure our southern border, and fight for conservative values, I will not back down,” Paxton said in a statement. “I am glad that the Court dismissed these utterly meritless charges against my First Assistant and sent the clear message that I work for Texas, not for unelected bureaucrats at the State Bar.”
The Texas State Bar had no comment on the ruling, adding that it had not yet made a decision regarding an appeal.
