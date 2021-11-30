WESLACO—On Monday, Nov. 29, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the signing of a lease agreement between the General Land Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety authorizing the construction of border wall along a GLO-owned farm tract in Starr County.
The signing of this lease agreement is the latest effort by Commissioner Bush to mitigate the immigration crisis following Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration to complete the Texas border wall.
“Washington continues to ignore the Biden Administration’s border crisis, leaving Texans no choice but to take matters into our own hands,” Bush said. “Lease revenue from this land directly benefits the most important asset in Texas—our schoolchildren. As the border crisis continues to escalate, the lives of Texans are being endangered and we are at serious risk of losing revenue generated from leased lands along the Texas-Mexico border. I thank DPS for their partnership on this critical issue, working together, we will secure our border.”
