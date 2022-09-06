A new training program was announced Thursday that will allow Texans to become certified as poll watchers for the upcoming General Election Nov. 8.
In Texas elections, a poll watcher is a person appointed to observe the conduct of an election on behalf of a candidate; political party; or the proponents or opponents of a measure, or specific-purpose political action committees. They are allowed to observe and report on irregularities, but may not interfere.
"Elections in Texas rely on hard-working local officials and members of the public working hand-in-hand to ensure the voting process is conducted with integrity and transparency," Secretary of State John Scott said.
Under state law, those who want to become poll watchers must obtain a Certificate of Appointment and a Certificate of Completion of the training program through the Texas Secretary of State's office.
To become a poll watcher you must be a registered voter in the area covered by the election and of the county for November general elections for state and county officers, primary elections, or other countywide elections.
A poll watcher cannot be a candidate for public office in an election held on the day the watcher seeks to serve; hold an elective public office; be an employee of an election judge or clerk serving at the same polling place; have been convicted of an offense in connection with an election; or be related within the second degree to an election judge or clerk serving at that polling place. These include spouses, siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren. A watcher may be related to the candidate the watcher is representing.
The new poll watcher training program enhances the previous program by including a quiz after each poll watcher lesson to ensure that each person completing the training fully understands the material and the relevant Texas Election Code provisions relating to the appointment, duties, and permissible conduct of poll watchers.
The training program requires each prospective poll watcher to answer 100% of the quiz questions correctly before moving on to the next lesson. Certificates of Completion obtained Sept. 1 or later will expire Dec. 31.
For more information about becoming a poll watcher or poll worker in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov/get-involved/
