AUSTIN — Texas is once again suing the Biden Administration for a program geared toward undocumented individuals, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday.
The lawsuit, which includes seven other states, claims the Biden Administration’s Central American Minors Refugee and Parole Program is unconstitutional and an abuse of power.
The program allows for certain undocumented individuals who are in the U.S. the ability to secure protected status. Then, they can petition the government to bring in extended family members from Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala.
“The Biden Administration has sown nothing but disaster for our country through its illegal, unconstitutional immigration policies,” Paxton said in the release. “Biden’s latest round of flagrant law-breaking includes his Central American Minors Program, which has contributed significantly to many states being forced to take in even more aliens.”
This is the ninth lawsuit involving issues at the Texas-Mexico border and 20th overall Paxton's office has launched at the Biden Administration since President Joe Biden took office just over a year ago.
Other lawsuits launched against the Biden Administration by Texas include subjects of illegal immigration, the oil and gas industry, and most recently the federal vaccine mandate.
The Biden Administration has also sued Texas multiple times, most notably for its near-complete abortion ban and the state’s restrictive new voting rules.
The new civil suit includes plaintiffs Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma.
During a border security press conference Thursday, Paxton hinted to the lawsuit. Paxton was joined by several Republican state attorneys general and Gov. Greg Abbott.
“The residents of your states are facing consequences, sometimes deadly consequences because of Biden's open border policies,” Abbott said during the event. “We're not going to sit idly by while Joe Biden refuses to enforce the law. Texas is going to do everything needed for Texas to step up and secure the border.”
