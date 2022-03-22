AUSTIN — Texas House Committee on Human Services questioned leaders of state agencies and others as lawmakers continue to look into trouble surrounding the state’s foster care system.
During a multi-hour hearing Monday, the committee sought clarification on how the Refuge — a Bastrop facility for female human trafficking victims ages 11 to 17 — may have allowed someone access to children who preyed on them. The Refuge founder and acting CEO Brooke Crowder spoke publicly to lawmakers for the first time at the hearing.
“Whatever you're doing to protect the vulnerable children in your care, you can always do more,” Crowder said. “A problem this big takes a team effort. It requires the will of our communities to address this evil head on. These are our children. They are not commodities; they are our future.”
Crowder, who was not CEO when the incident occurred, stepped back into the role following allegations.
The Refuge has been under scrutiny since news broke that a now former employee allegedly took nude photos of at least two girls staying at the facility. The incident was first reported to authorities on Jan. 24. Currently, all children have been removed and the Refuge's license remains suspended until at least April 10.
As of Monday, the alleged perpetrator had still not been arrested. Law enforcement officials told committee members that an arrest had not yet been made because it is waiting on further evidence.
“No one wants this perpetrator behind bars and prosecuted more than us,” Crowder said. “Frankly, we didn't think that it would take this long for these investigations to go on. We're disturbed by that and we're upset by that, but we also know that we want full justice for our girls so we're cooperating with the suspension of our license.”
A month after the Jan. 24 report, two girls escaped the facility allegedly through the help of employees. Five were immediately suspended following the incident but following an investigation, three were terminated, Crowder.
Crowder added that one of the employees terminated because of the run is the sister of the alleged perpetrator of the nude photos. At the time of the photos investigation, the sister was found to have no involvement or knowledge of the incident and remained employed at the facility.
Per facility policy, individuals with familial or personal relationships are allowed to be employed at the facility at the same time but must report to different supervisors. In this case, the sisters did report to different supervisors, Crowder said.
In another recent incident, two girls barricaded themselves with a knife. The girls were restrained and suffered some bruising in the exchange but there were no instances of abuse, Crowder clarified.
“We have very traumatized girls that live with us and we have incidents practically daily to varying degrees,” she said.
Crowder added that the facility is working with all state agencies to ensure they have any documentation needed to complete their investigation and is hopeful for a hasty resolution.
“We do feel like we've done everything we were supposed to do other than catch a predator in our midst,” Crowder said.
The committee also questioned Col. Steven McCraw with the Department of Public Safety who last Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott stating that DPS found “no evidence” of sexual abuse or trafficking at the facility, even as the investigation is ongoing.
Lawmakers questioned how he can say no evidence was found while also confirming an employee had taken nude images of at least two girls.
McCraw said sexual abuse it defined as rape or trafficking.
“Misconduct is the way the statute reads,” he said.
Last week, a senate committee also questioned agency leaders on policies in place that allowed the individual to be near children.
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters said at the time there was no excuse for the incident occurring.
“Everyone depends on everyone up the chain to do what they are tasked with doing, and this is what did not happen here,” Masters said. “Policy was not followed.”
