There were several special Texas legislative guest present for the grand opening at Anderson County Livestock Exchange Wednesday morning.
The event opened up with special presentations from State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine), State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant), and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R -Mineola).
Rep. Harris shared memories of visiting the Anderson County Livestock Exchange as a child with his grandfather before presenting the new owners and staff with a Resolution from himself and Hefner.
“Thank y'all for turning this place around,” said said Harris, as he congratulated the owners on their grand opening. “This is a special place for all of Anderson County and I really appreciate y'all and all the blood, sweat and tears you have put into it. Well done.”
Rep. Hefner presented the owners and staff with a Texas flag flown over the capitol on Texas Independence Day, March 2.
Jokingly Hefner noted, “We have heard a lot about the coronavirus going around and people getting disinfected and things like that, I was thinking ‘I’m going to Austin when I leave here, and so I came down here to God’s country first, where real people live and work and rule East Texas, to get my disinfectant before I go to the Austin swamp.’”
Sen. Hughes followed with a presentation of a Resolution from himself and State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville), who was unable to attend.
“If I have the numbers right, we have almost 11 millions cows in Texas,” said Hughes. “There’s only 10 states that have that many people, much less cattle. It’s one of the many things Texas has to be proud of. A place like this, just reminds us of free enterprise and freedom and hard work, and all those great American values – those aren’t just vague concepts, they are real. We have this wonderful standard of living because God has blessed us with this free market system and private property and rewards hard work where everybody does better. When everybody does better, then we can celebrate days like today.”
A ribbon cutting was followed by door prizes and the opening of the days' auctions with goats, lambs and cattle.
The Anderson County Livestock Exchange is on Highway 287/19 at Highway 294 in Elkhart.
Dr. James Peters, a NASA engineer and the owner of 8x8 Ranch began the purchase of the sale barn in December. He signed a lease and organized a soft opening for the livestock barn with his staff on Jan. 15, for 150 cattle buyers, running over 425 head that first day. Since then, business has boomed.
The livestock auction is on 22 acres and includes a covered barn with all of the necessary feeding, testing, and space that cattle producers expect.
Additionally, they provide all services needed to market cattle, including penning, transportation, and pregnancy testing. They have veterinarians onsite and offer artificial insemination and embryo transfer for cattle.
Brandon Olson is the new general manager and his wife, Portia, is the office manager; both are graduates of Stephen F. Austin State University.
The sale barn serves as a store front for 8x8 Ranch Services, an equipment rental, open seven days a week, for farmers and ranchers.
They have also reopened the onsite restaurant and named it “Stockmans Cafe.”
The cafe is also open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., serving breakfast until 10:30 a.m. from a buffet as well as the menu; a buffet for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and certified angus beef 20 oz. prime ribeye steaks, aged for 28 days, cooked to order, after 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Their menu features chicken fried steaks, fried fish and shrimp, snow crab, crawfish, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, appetizers, soups, salads, and dessert.
For more information, call 903-764-1919, or visit www.andersoncountylivestock.com , where current market reports are posted weekly.
