AUSTIN — Texas, home to the energy capital of the world, is likely to be one of the greatest benefactors of the newly signed Inflation Reduction Act, experts say.
Signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to raise taxes on corporations and expand health care coverage. It also dedicates funding — in the form of rebates and tax credits — to encourage Americans and companies to invest in energy-efficient products.
Gavin Dillingham, vice president of research, energy and air quality at the Houston Advanced Research Center, said the state’s ever-multiplying population as well as its massive energy sector make it a prime candidate to receive a large portion of the federal funding.
“I think Texas is going to be one of the larger benefactors of what's coming out of (IRA) just due to our population and the needs that are coming, both on the power supply side as well as the power demand side,” Dillingham said. “We're a large state with a diverse population and a diverse set of needs and growing demand.”
Specifically, the bill looks to make home energy efficiency upgrades more affordable.
Home and residential building owners can save up to 30% with tax credits for efficient heating and cooling equipment; up to 30% with tax credits for home construction projects on windows, doors, insulation or other weatherization measures; and $350 in a direct rebate when buying more energy-efficient and electric appliances.
Overall, families that take advantage of clean energy tax credits could save more than $1,000 per year, the Biden administration said.
The IRA also incentivizes clean energy production by providing tax credits as well as bonus credits to companies that pay workers a competitive wage.
Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, said that although the IRA could save American families money on their electric bills and create more jobs, the greatest impact may be what it can do to save lives.
Energy and climate policy firm Energy Innovation estimates the reduction in pollution that the bill could bring about could save up to 3,900 lives a year by 2030.
Metzger added that Texans need only to observe current weather conditions such as extreme heat, extended and severe drought, and ongoing wildfires to understand the impacts that climate change can have on their way of life.
“Texas has a lot to gain by reducing the pollution that causes climate change, but also other pollution, the kind of fine-particle pollution that causes thousands of deaths every year in the state through heart attacks and premature death,” Metzger said. “If we don't reduce pollution, those impacts are only going to get worse.”
Alison Silverstein, an independent energy consultant based in Austin, said that although the climate change and health care portions of the bill are often highlighted, one does not have to be favorable to either or both in order to see the overall economic and national security benefits that come with the United States becoming more self-reliant in energy production.
For example, Russia is a major player in global energy markets, particularly in natural gas. When the war in Ukraine broke out, there was only so much Ukrainian allies could do because they still relied heavily on Russian oil.
By the United States investing in becoming more self-reliant in energy production, it reduces its dependence on other possibly hostile nations, which could be a big benefit in national security, Silverstein said.
“We will end up with better security, nationally speaking, because we are less vulnerable to world oil and gas price volatility and political machinations,” Silverstein said.
Silverstein added that Texas will see a great benefit from the IRA because it has already laid the groundwork for clean energy innovation.
Texas is home to Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle producer. In July, the Texas Department of Transportation announced a $407 million multiyear plan to build hundreds of electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fuel corridors throughout the state.
In 2020, Texas generated more electricity from wind than the next three highest states — Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas — combined, and Texas is the second largest producer of electricity, behind California, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Texas also boasts more public Tier 1 research universities than any other state. Silverstein said she could see IRA money going to those institutions and companies for research and development of clean energy products.
“We will see a lot of money flowing into Texas,” Silverstein said.
Silverstein said in order for money to come to Texas, state leaders — who have been known to reject other federal dollars such as Medicaid expansion money or funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — have to be willing to accept it and distribute it effectively.
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, declined to comment directly on the contents of the bill. But in general, the association is in favor of market pressures that push innovation rather than government direction, he said.
“The oil and natural gas industry is making great strides in climate progress and is investing heavily in carbon capture and lower emissions fuel sources,” Staples said in a statement. “New tax schemes do nothing to encourage new production but rather layer on punitive, regulatory barriers. Consumers are suffering because of policies and actions that attempt to force an energy transition rather than allow innovation, technology and market forces to lead the way in meeting consumer and environmental needs.”
Dillingham, with Houston Advanced Research Center, said he does not see Silverstein’s position as a concern, as the IRA provides significant funding to support hydrogen development, a project significantly pushed by large oil and gas companies, as well as other financial benefits.
“There's a lot of money behind the hydrogen infrastructure in Texas; there's also a lot of money behind carbon capture, utilization and storage. There's a lot of money in just offshore drilling,” Dillingham said. “I don't see the state balking too much at this component of that IRA. … There are too many interests in there that vote for (current Texas leaders) that want this money to come because it can provide significant economic benefits.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.