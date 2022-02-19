AUSTIN — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he plans to ban the teaching of critical race theory in state funded universities in the upcoming legislative session.
CRT is the university-level academic concept that race is a social construct embedded into American legal systems and policies. It has also become one of the most divisive and central topics in national politics.
During a news conference Friday, Patrick said he would seek to end the teaching of CRT by changing the higher education code so that doing so would be grounds for revoking tenure. He added that he wants to end tenure in Texas higher education for all new hires altogether, saying it has “outlived its time.”
“Our professors are paid to help teach young men and women how to think critically, not what to think. These professors — this small group — are paid to educate, not indoctrinate,” Patrick said.
Patrick is referring to a University of Texas at Austin Faculty Council resolution passed this week that supported the academic freedom of faculty members to teach about race, gender justice and critical race theory.
In it, the resolution claims that educators, not politicians, should determine what is taught in their classrooms and support the rights of faculty to design courses and curriculum based on their expertise. It was approved 41-5 with three members abstaining.
Patrick rebutted that claim saying that elected officials, who manage taxpayer funding of public universities, certainly have a say on what is taught in schools.
“[The professors] don't understand that we in the legislature represent the people of Texas,” Patrick said. “We are those who distribute taxpayer dollars. We are the ones who pay their salaries.”
The topic of CRT has exploded on the national arena and especially in Texas, where parents of grade school aged children have bombarded school boards meetings, turning them into chaotic showdowns.
The events have resulted in some board members and superintendents vacating positions.
Gov. Greg Abbott went so far as to ban CRT teaching, as well as any topic related to race, from K-12 curriculums through a law signed last year.
Patrick said he wants to extend that to state-funded universities and colleges, making it a top issue in the 88th legislative session, should he be re-elected in November.
Patrick added that he would also change the current tenure review timeline from every six years to annually.
“We are not going to allow a handful of professors who do not represent the entire group to teach and indoctrinate students with critical race theory — that we are inherently racists as a nation,” Patrick said.
UT faculty members have also raised concerns about a private donor-backed think tank — currently dubbed the Liberty Institute — that would be “dedicated to the study and teaching of individual liberty, limited government, private enterprise and free markets.”
Patrick said in a tweet this week that he “will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory,” adding that is for this reason the state created the Liberty Institute at UT.
He walked back that comment Friday saying that the Liberty Institute is in no way tied to the fight over CRT. Instead, he said he meant it is important for students to take classes on the foundation of American values and the U.S. Constitution.
Texas’ 88th legislative session will begin next January. Until then, Texans will be asked to cast their ballots multiple times in electing leaders to the state’s highest positions including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislature, among many other positions.
Early voting for the primaries runs through Feb. 25. Primary Election Day is March 1. The General Election will be held Nov. 8.
