AUSTIN — Monkeypox cases are declining in Texas, but state health officials warn that individuals should remain cautious.
“Texas is seeing a decline in the volume of new cases being reported, but there are still a significant number of cases being reported each day,” said Lara Anton, senior press officer of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “We still want people to continue to be cautious in situations where they may have skin-to-skin contact with other people.”
Monkeypox is a preventable yet painful disease predominantly spread through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, state health officials said. Risks include having sex with, kissing or hugging someone with monkeypox or sharing cups, utensils, bedding or towels with them.
This week, Texas surpassed 2,000 cases, reporting a total of 2,072 cases as of Friday. The state reported its first case in early June.
Of reported cases, more than 2,000 were of men mostly between the ages of 18 and 59.
State health officials said residents should take precautions to avoid direct contact with anyone with a rash.
“We still want people to continue to be cautious in situations where they may have skin-to-skin contact with other people,” Anton said. “People need to be aware of the symptoms and should see their doctor if they have been exposed to a case of monkeypox.”
Anton said people who are at high risk of infection should also see if they are eligible for a Jynneos vaccination as a preventive measure. The two-dose vaccine should be taken 28 days apart, federal health officials said.
To date, Texas has received more than 56,000 doses of Jynneos. Anton said the state does not keep track of how many doses have been distributed, but the state has not “run into a situation where monkeypox vaccine was not available for someone who was eligible to be vaccinated.”
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers this week that some areas of the country continue to see cases multiply at a rapid pace. But in general, the growth of new cases in the United States and globally has been declining, with the peak reported in late August.
“We approach this news with cautious optimism,” Walensky said.
