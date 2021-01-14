The Texas Legislature opened its 87th Legislative Session Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Typically a festive day with lawmakers surrounded by friends and family, this year’s opening day was much different, with medical mask clad lawmakers socially distanced. The halls of the Capitol, typically crowded with spectators and lobbyist were almost bare, with Department of Public Safety troopers the biggest presence outside of our lawmakers, largely due to last weeks attack on the nation’s Capitol.
“With the beginning of the 87th legislative session, my staff and I are ready to do the work of the people at your Texas Capitol,” Senator Robert Nichols said. “Though this session will certainly look different than past sessions, we are prepared to do this important work on behalf of Senate District 3.”
State Rep Cody Harris, District 8 said he was excited to begin his second term in office.
“Today, it was my honor to be sworn in for my second term to serve as State Representative in the 87th Texas Legislature,” Harris said. “This session will be incredibly important in preserving and championing the traditional, conservative principles that have made Texas the beacon of freedom for the rest of the world for generations. We also must do everything we can to protect against the burdensome regulations that will surely come from the new federal administration. It is time to fight for Texas, now more than ever. Once again, Texas will lead in advancing conservative policies, and it is my honor to be in the fight for you.”
During the 140 days of regular legislative session, lawmakers will work on a shorter biennial budget, redistricting, pandemic related legislation, public education, healthcare reform, policing reform, election law, Confederate memorials, marijuana and Austin police cuts. Lawmakers already expect at least one special session this year.
“With a projected budget deficit for both the current and upcoming biennium, it’s clear that crafting a balanced budget that addresses our state’s priorities will be a major focus this session,” said Rep. Trent Ashby, District 57. “Additionally, during this 87th Session, legislators will be tasked with redrawing political boundaries once our population data is received from the U.S. Census Bureau. Obviously, my priority will be on protecting as many rural seats in the Texas Legislature and the U.S. Congress as we possibly can. And, lastly, the pandemic has brought to light several challenges that I’m hopeful we can address this session, such as expanding broadband and internet service and increasing access to healthcare across rural Texas, especially East Texas.”
“The 87th Texas Legislative Session officially starts today, and it's time to get to work,” stated Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa. “Our Democratic leaders will be fighting for legislation that puts Texas families first. That means creating more jobs, containing the coronavirus, getting more people access to healthcare, and pushing racial justice forward once and for all.
“Our Texas Democratic Legislators will lead the fight to ensuring that no community is left behind and everybody has a fair shot to get ahead. Texans are in desperate need, and I have no doubt that our legislators will rise to this moment. We support them fully and look forward to partnering with them to advance an agenda that looks out for all Texans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.