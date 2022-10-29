AUSTIN — Texas education nonprofits are pushing to make school funding a top legislative priority come January.
The Texas Comptroller predicts the state will have an extra $27 billion in its coffers for lawmakers to distribute during the upcoming legislative session as well as a $13.6 billion balance in its “Rainy Day Fund,” leading many interest groups to push for a piece of the pie.
For Raise Your Hand Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing public education, and Texas 2036, a nonprofit policy advocacy organization, there is no better investment than in schools.
“We can and we must do better for our students,” said Margaret Spellings, Texas 2036 President and CEO.
According to the two organizations, additional funding is needed to support education on several fronts.
In 2019, Texas lawmakers passed an education reform bill that among many things worked to reduce property taxes — the main funding sources of Texas schools — by increasing the state’s portion of school funding. The state also set up parameters to increase teacher and school staff pay. But advocates fear that current school finance formulas are not flexible enough to meet the ongoing instructional demands or inflationary cost pressures.
Specifically, Raise Your Hand is asking Texas lawmakers to create an inflationary adjustment to the basic per-student allotment as the rising costs are placing pressure on school districts to maintain competitive salaries while funding additional expenses in energy, health insurance, gas and more.
Currently, Texas ranks 42nd in the nation for school spending, providing about $4,000 per student below the national average.
“Investing in public school students should be a priority every session, because the future of Texas depends on well-funded public schools,” a Raise Your Hand report said.
A recent poll by Texas 2036 found that most Texas voters believe that investments in education and workforce development should be a top priority for the 2023 legislative session.
Overwhelmingly, voters said they support increasing pay for teachers, as poor pay is often cited as one of the main reasons educators are leaving the profession. About 79% of those surveyed in the Texas 2036 said they are in favor of across-the-board pay raises for all teachers, and 65% said they support prioritizing pay to those who serve higher-need students.
In its 2023 legislative session priority list, Texas 2036 also said the state needs to reform the teacher retirement system, where retired educators have not seen a cost of living adjustment since 2004.
In doing so, Texas 2036 said lawmakers could help stem rising costs, improve the value teachers receive from their health benefits and help them stretch their paychecks further, while aiding districts with recruitment and retention.
A 2022 Texas Teacher Poll by the Charles Butt Foundation, 77% of teachers polled have seriously considered leaving the profession compared to 58% in 2020. Among those who have seriously considered leaving, a majority — 93% — have actively taken steps to leave the profession within the past year, it said.
“Our research finds teachers have the passion and the heart for their work in the classroom and for their students,” said Shari Albright, president of the foundation. “However, this dedication is challenged by inadequate pay, an untenable workload, feeling unvalued and uninvolved in decision-making, and a lack of resources and support that teachers need to succeed at their job.”
The Texas 2036 report also argued that while the state has recently dedicated additional funding to schools and worked to reform some practices such as its annual STAAR tests, more needs to be done.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the Nation's Report Card, released last week found that 38% of Texas 4th graders are proficient in math and 30% are proficient in reading. For Texas 8th graders, 24% are proficient in math and 23% are proficient in reading.
Texas, like every state, is still recovering from learning losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic, but Spellings said that the issues highlighted in the NAEP report are not new.
After steadily rising from the late 1990s, Texas peaked a decade ago, Spellings said. Since 2011, the number of 8th graders proficient at math has declined from 40% to 24%. The six percentage point decline experienced during pandemic years is just a fraction of the overall decline over the past decade, she said.
“The legislature needs to stay the course on these reforms, investing in their data-proven strategies,” Spellings said. “These reforms of the past few sessions offer our best roadmap to continuing to improve student outcomes across our state and we cannot back off now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.