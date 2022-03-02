AUSTIN — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke now set their sights on the November gubernatorial race after each overwhelmingly took their respective parties' nominations Tuesday night.
But the Abbott and O’Rourke nominations are only two of 15 contested statewide races this primary season. Of those, seven will continue to a runoff in May, including the Republican race for attorney general where incumbent Ken Paxton was unable to secure a majority vote.
The gubernatorial race is likely to be historically expensive as Abbott and O’Rourke have raised millions in the first part of the election cycle.
O’Rourke, who has managed to get by on more but smaller donations, has kept up with Abbott's fundraising efforts. But Abbott’s war chest — boasting almost $50 million as of Feb. 19 — puts him in a huge financial lead over O’Rourke with $6.8 million on hand.
Nonetheless, O’Rourke is ready to go head-to-head with Abbott saying during an election night speech in Fort Worth on Tuesday he promises to be a governor who unites, rather than divides the state along ideologies.
“I want to bring us together to do the big things that we are truly capable of once we get past the smallness and the cruelty and the divisiveness of this moment,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke highlighted his campaign promises including supporting public education, expanding medicaid and legalizing marijuana.
He also criticized Abbott’s handling of the state’s electric grid that nearly collapsed during a winter storm last February. O’Rourke has consistently used this talking point throughout his campaign as to why Abbott is unfit to remain governor.
“[Abbott] cannot even keep the lights on in the energy capital of the world,” O’Rourke said. “We have to get past the incompetence, the corruption and the cruelty of Greg Abbott.”
Across the state in Corpus Christi, Abbott held his own election night event.
During a speech, Abbott highlighted his own campaign promises such as parental rights, lowered property taxes for seniors and maintaining energy jobs, as well as the success of the state’s economy while he has been governor.
He also repeated GOP talking points on border security and funding the police.
“Freedom itself is on the ballot,” Abbott said. “We must fight because our opponents want a completely different Texas. Where we have cut taxes they seek to raise them; where we have created jobs they would destroy them.”
Abbott went on to attack O’Rourke and stances he made during his 2020 bid for president. Specifically, Abbott called O’Rourke out for his proposed mandatory assault-rifle buy back program.
“As long as I'm governor, your right to keep and bear arms will never be infringed,” he said.
While the gubernatorial race had clear nominees, seven of the 15 statewide races will continue in a May runoff. The most high-profile race will be between incumbent state Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush, current land commissioner and member of the Bush family dynasty.
During a watch party Tuesday night, Paxton labeled himself a candidate who is against the establishment, adding that heading to a runoff is not new for him.
“If you want to keep winning for Texas, if you want to be part of saving Texas and saving this country, we're going to have to fight the fight for the next two and a half months, get our vote back out, unite the conservatives and let’s go win this in May,” Paxton said.
Bush narrowly beat out former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and east Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert for second place.
“Last night, over 57% of Texas voters made a statement at the ballot box: corruption will not be tolerated in our state,” Bush tweeted following the results. “Paxton, I look forward to holding you accountable to Texans for your crimes. It’s time for the next generation of conservative leadership.”
Other statewide runoff elections include the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller and land commissioner, as well as Republican nominee for land commissioner and railroad commissioner.
The runoff is scheduled for May 24. Texas voters will be asked to also head to the polls in early May in a separate election on state constitutional amendments.
