The Texas Rangers are investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County that left the suspect hospitalized.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, the preliminary investigation indicates at around 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man who stated he was holding his wife and daughter hostage.
The report said when officers from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and DPS Troopers arrived at the residence, a man who was armed with a gun confronted the officers in a threatening manner.
The release stated, "Unfortunately, officers had to defend themselves and the incident ended with the suspect shot."
For the safety of the medical staff, no information about the suspect or his condition is being released at this time.
This is preliminary information and no further details are available at this time.
- BY PENNYLYNN WEBB
