AUSTIN — Texas reached another settlement agreement against a pharmaceutical company, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday.
The state and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries agreed to a $225 million payment in which Teva will provide $75 million worth of the medication Narcan, an effective treatment used to reverse the effects of an overdose in an emergency situation.
“This agreement is not only another win for Texas, but a major step in the right direction to help people overcome opioid addiction,” Paxton said in a statement.
This is the fourth statewide opioid settlement finalized by Paxton amounting to more than $618 million in agreed payments.
In December, the state reached a $63 million statewide agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as securing wins against Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen in 2021.
As part of the recent settlement, the money will be added to the Texas Qualified Settlement Fund. Money will be managed and distributed through the Texas Opioid Abatement Council, charged with ensuring settlement money is allocated fairly and spent to remediate the opioid crisis using efficient, cost-effective methods, according to the state’s website.
“Pharmaceutical companies must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic,” Paxton said. “These resources will be used to fund recovery initiatives that will help countless Texans.”
