AUSTIN — The U.S. Small Business Administration approved a request for aid on Thursday following recent floods that left large swaths of the Dallas-Fort Worth area under water.
A downpour of rain in several north Texas counties in August flooded roads and submerged cars.
To help the area recover, the SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs to those whose properties suffered damage in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties. The long-term, low-interest loans will help Texans cope with economic injury and physical damage to homes and businesses, state officials said.
Residents can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at www.disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800- 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
"This disaster declaration ensures Texans impacted by last month's flooding are able to receive the support and assistance needed to recover and move forward," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
Preliminary damage assessments found that at least 47 homes and businesses in Dallas County sustained major damage and suffered an uninsured loss of more than 40%.
The total major damage is estimated to be $1.97 million, while additional minor damage of six other structures is estimated to be $295,000, documents said.
