...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, northeast Texas and south central Texas, including the following counties, in north central Texas, Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro. In northeast Texas, Anderson, Henderson and Leon. In south central Texas, Milam and Robertson. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flooding which can be a very dangerous situation. You should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should a warning be issued. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&