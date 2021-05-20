Kendrick Wagner, 29, of Lancaster, passed away May 8, 2021 in Lancaster. Viewing will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greater Brown Spring BC, Palestine. Burial to follow in Pr…