AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott said his office is doing everything it can to ensure voters are educated and ready to vote ahead of the November midterm election.
Scott held a press conference in east Austin on Tuesday to highlight the state’s “VoteReady” campaign geared toward informing voters.
The event was held on National Voter Registration Day, which emphasizes the need to register prior to casting a ballot. As of Tuesday, more than 17.1 million Texans were registered to vote, according to state data.
“The first step in getting vote-ready is to make sure that you're registered to vote,” Scott said. “Texans have exactly three weeks, three weeks from today, to get registered to vote if you haven't done so already.”
Texans can register to vote by visiting www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote. Texans can also confirm their voter registration status by visiting the same website. The last day to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 11.
Scott also highlighted that voters need at least one of the seven approved forms of photo identification to register to vote and to vote. Those include:
• Texas Driver License
• Texas Election ID certificate
• Texas Personal ID card
• Texas Handgun License
• U.S. Citizenship with photo
• U.S. Military ID card
• U.S. Passport
Scott added that Texas voters need to remember that they need to identify themselves whether they vote in person or by mail.
“You have to identify yourself when you vote in Texas, because that's how we make sure elections are fair and secure for all,” Scott said. “It ensures we can have confidence in the way elections are conducted, and we can account for every vote.”
NEW LAWS
Last year, Texas legislators passed new election laws for those who cast their ballots by mail.
Now, eligible voters must place their Texas ID number or Social Security number on their ballot application and the official ballot. Election officials recommend voters write both numbers in the designated location to ensure that their applications and ballots are not rejected.
Voting by mail is limited in Texas to those who are 65 years or older; sick or disabled; expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day; out of their county on Election Day and during the period of early voting; and confined in jail but otherwise eligible.
In order to vote by mail, eligible Texans must first submit an application.
Applications can be requested through one’s local election office or printed online. If the application is printed and submitted by fax or email, physical copies must also be sent via mail and received by the local election office not later than the fourth business day.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28.
When the new law passed, Texas voting rights activists said they feared it would only make it more difficult for older Texans and those with disabilities to partake in their constitutional right.
Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said "Texas is one of many states that is going backward in ensuring the right to vote."
Ahead of the March primaries, as many as 25,000 ballots were rejected for not having proper identification numbers, data shows.
Scott said while the state experienced a high volume of rejected ballots prior to the March primary — the first election with the new rule — many Texans and election officials have since learned how to vote or approve documents within the new law.
“We've seen a great improvement not just by the voters, but by the election administrators at each of the 254 counties,” Scott said. “I think the big message is to make sure everybody understands the web of help that's available out there if any voter has a question.”
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. The first day of early voting is Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.
