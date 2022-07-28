AUSTIN — The Texas Secretary of State Office announced the four counties that were randomly selected for election audits on Thursday. Those counties are: Cameron, Guadalupe, Eastland and Harris.
Per state code, the secretary of state is to conduct an audit of the elections held in four random counties over the previous two years. Two counties must have a population of fewer than 300,000 residents and two must have populations more than 300,000.
The audits will begin immediately after the November election and cover all elections between 2020 and 2022, the Secretary of State’s office said Thursday.
While state code does not allow a county to be audited consecutively, this randomized audit is separate from the forensic audit focused solely on the 2020 General Election to which Harris County is included. The forensic audit is also auditing Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties.
In a first-phase report of the forensic audit released in December, it was found that there were a total of 509 potential cross-state duplicate votes cast in the November 2020 General Election. Statewide, a total of 67 potential votes cast in the name of deceased people are under investigation. Of those, three were cast in Collin County, nine were cast in Dallas County, four were cast in Harris County and one was cast in Tarrant County, it said.
The random audits occur every two years, per state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.