AUSTIN — Both Texas senators joined nine other Republicans in a tie vote to deny the advancement of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination. Her nomination moved forward anyway.
In a Monday vote, all 11 Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee elected not to advance Jackson's nomination, while all 11 Democratic senators agreed oppositely, causing a split along party lines. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then called for a full vote to break the deadlock to which three Republicans broke with party ties to send the nomination to the floor, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney said in a statement. “I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”
Once confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. She comes with an impressive resume, but that didn’t stop Texas senators from remaining unconvinced by her credentials.
During her confirmation hearings, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, questioned Jackson’s credibility stating that she has been unclear about her judicial philosophy and was unable to defend her neutrality. Cornyn said because of this he is concerned that Jackson’s perceived activism will bleed over into her decisions.
He said in a statement Monday these are some of the main reasons he could not support Jackson.
“It's crucial that we use these proceedings to understand if a judge will truly stay in their lane or whether they will attempt to legislate from the bench and deliver what (President) Biden and his Democratic colleagues are unable to achieve through the legislative process,” Cornyn said. “A judge must call balls and strikes, and given what I've seen and her unwillingness to disclose her judicial philosophy and disavow an expansionist view of unenumerated rights, I have concerns that Judge Jackson will be pinch hitting for one team or the other.”
While Cornyn questioned Jackson’s nonpartisanship in the hearings, he previously voted to advance Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals last year.
During the hearings, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, questioned Jackson's stance on critical race theory, the university-level academic concept that race is a social construct embedded into American legal systems and policies. He also asked Jackson whether she believed babies were born racist and to define what a woman is, to which she declined to give an answer.
“Ketanji Brown Jackson is probably the first Supreme Court nominee in the history of our country who is unable to answer the question ‘What is a woman?’” Cruz has said. “And her record unfortunately I think is far outside the mainstream.”
Cruz has also accused Jackson of being soft on crime — particularly child pornography cases.
Jackson responded to the line of questioning saying the evidence in these cases are “egregious.”
“The evidence in these cases are among the worst that I have seen, and yet — as Congress directs — judges don’t just calculate the guidelines and stop,” Jackson said. “Judges have to take into account the personal circumstances of the defendant, because that’s a requirement of Congress.”
If confirmed, Jackson will be the only justice with experience as a public defender, a federal district judge and a circuit court judge. She attended Harvard University undergrad and law school as well as served as editor of the Harvard Law Review. She also worked as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of whom she would replace.
President Joe Biden, who nominated Jackson in February, has called her “a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity.”
“I know she’ll make an exceptional justice,” he said.
