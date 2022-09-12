AUSTIN — More than 10,000 migrants have taken part of Texas’ busing program that provides one-way tickets out of the state to other major metropolitan cities across the country.
The program allows migrants who have illegally entered the country and who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country to voluntarily load onto buses that will transport them across the country at no cost to the migrant.
Gov. Greg Abbott launched the program in April in response to potential federal border policies he said would overburden Texas border communities further by providing incentives for migrants to come to the United States in greater numbers. Since then, thousands of migrants have made their way to Washington D.C., New York City and most-recently Chicago, as Abbott attempts to put greater pressure on federal leaders.
“The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott’s office said in a statement.
As of last week, over 7,900 migrants were transported to D.C., over 2,200 migrants were transported to New York, and more than 300 migrants have arrived in Chicago.
According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the state agency that organizes and operates the program, the average cost to relocate each migrant is about $1,265. As of mid-August, the state had spent about $12 million on the program.
Abbott has indicated that he plans to continue and even expand the program as long as he deems necessary.
“Texas will continue providing relief to our small, overrun border towns by busing migrants to sanctuary cities that boast services to care for them,” Abbott said in Tweet.
