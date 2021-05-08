The Texas Department of State Health Services will no longer allocate COVID-19 vaccine to providers on a weekly basis. Instead, DSHS will fill vaccine orders as they come in and ship from the DSHS Pharmacy, or place orders with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a daily basis.
Now that the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is regularly exceeding demand, vaccines are widely available at hundreds of locations across Texas, many with no waiting and no appointment needed.
“This is a big step in vaccine distribution,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services. “The ability to ship vaccine to pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other providers as they need it will go a long way to making sure it is available when and where Texans want to be vaccinated.”
According to DSHS, convenience will be key to getting the next group of Texans vaccinated, and the department is working with existing providers, employers and community organizations to make vaccination as easy as possible. More information on the vaccine, including tools to locate providers, is available at covidvaccine.texas.gov.
With an ample supply of vaccine, providers no longer need to use every dose the week they receive it, but should store it under the conditions that will maximize its shelf life. DSHS is also encouraging providers to vaccinate anyone who wants to be vaccinated, even if that means opening a new vial for that person without knowing whether all doses will be used.
More than 11.3 million people have received at least one dose, and over 8.3 million are now fully vaccinated. More than half of all eligible Texans have gotten a dose of the vaccine, and about 37% are fully vaccinated.
As a result of the change to regular vaccine ordering, DSHS will no longer post weekly allocation tables. The state will also retire the weekly report on vaccine doses reported as wasted by providers.
