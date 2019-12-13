A perfect storm is fueling a near-epidemic of flu in Texas and other Southern states.
Since September, six Texas children, ages 1 to 16, have died, report state health officials. Of the six, four had not received vaccinations.
“We’re seeing high levels of flu activity across Texas,” said Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “Young children are one of the groups known to be at high risk of hospitalization or death from complications of the flu.”
Texas is one of 10 states reporting the highest flu-like activity, reports the Centers for Disease Control, a national clearinghouse for public health information. The top 10 also includes six more Southern states. CDC data comes from reports by outpatient providers.
Nationwide, the CDC estimates 2.6 million cases of flu-like illnesses, with all regions of the country reporting higher-than-usual rates. So far, the flu has caused 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths this flu season, which usually runs October through May, the CDC reports.
Texas, traditionally, also has one of the nation's lowest vaccination rates. Making matters worse, vaccinations this year are not always proving effective against the unusual strains that have emerged this season: Influenza B, or Victoria viruses, and another called A, or H1N1.
Still, most health professionals recommend flu vaccinations shots, for anyone six months or older, as the best preventive measure. So does the CDC.
Locally, shots are still available at pharmacies in Brookshire's, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, and at most clinics and care providers in Anderson County.
As always, the elderly are at high risk of contracting the flu. Common symptoms, lasting a week or longer, include fever, body aches, chills, a dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches, and extreme fatigue.
Dr. Michael Gorby, an internist at Sycamore Medical Clinic, urges people to get vaccinated, even though a flu vaccine is never 100 percent effective.
“[Developing the vaccine is] always guesswork,” Gorby said. “There's never a perfect protection plan, because this virus has a tendency to drift and shift.”
If you do contract the flu, Tamiflu, a prescription medication, can help, Gorby said.
Influenza, though not usually associated with the most serious illnesses, causes more hospitalizations than any other virus. Children who contract the flu are encouraged to stay home and avoid close contact with other sick people.
Carriers should avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth, which spread germs. Caregivers of sick children should clean and disinfect surfaces and objects.
