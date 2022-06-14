AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick earlier this month called for the state to spend $50 million on bulletproof shields for school police in order to stem school shootings. Now, state Speaker of the House Dade Phelan says he supports the measure.
Although Phelan previously had indicated he wanted to put the request on hold, he said in a letter to Patrick released Monday that outfitting local school law enforcement with bulletproof shields is a “worthwhile goal” and that Patrick had his full support.
The request made by Patrick needed support from Phelan and the Legislative Budget Board for funding approval and to move forward.
“Like you, I believe our respective chambers have the obligation to take immediate, concrete action with the goal of making our schools as safe as possible before the start of the upcoming school year,” Phelan said in the letter.
Texas Republican lawmakers continue to push for hardening schools and fortifying local and school law enforcement in the wake of last month’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, which left 21 people, mostly students, dead.
In addition to Patrick’s $50 million request, Phelan pitched at least $112 million in additional funding requests geared toward improving mental health outcomes and strengthening school security.
Of the eight targeted programs, seven for which Phelan looks to allocate more funding are already in existence.
The funding requests are:
• To expand Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine statewide. The program provides telemedicine services to schools to help identify and assess students with behavioral health needs and provide access to mental health services. Cost: $37.5 million per year.
• To create and implement “pediatric crisis stabilization response teams” in each region, including six full teams and six half teams. The teams would respond immediately to mental health needs and provide a bridge to ongoing care. Cost: $10.5 million per year, plus $3 million in start-up costs.
• To expand multisystemic therapy, an evidence-based, targeted intervention that works to reduce violence. The state currently has seven teams; Phelan said 140 are needed to meet the state’s needs. Allocated funding would provide for about 20 additional teams by next spring. Cost: $575,000 per year, plus $100,000 for first-year training per team.
• To add two more coordinated specialty care teams that treat youth experiencing a first episode of psychosis. Cost: $950,000 per year.
• To increase the number of pediatric mental health beds in hospitals. Cost: $30 million per year.
• To provide funding for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott asked ALERRT to prioritize training school law enforcement officers but did not direct funding. Cost: $7 million.
• To provide funding for the Texas School Safety Center. In early June, Abbott directed the center to ensure school districts reviewed their emergency operations plans and assess needs but did not link funding or a timeline. Phelan said dedicated funding would ensure the work is done by the end of 2023. Cost: $7 million.
• To provide silent panic alert technology funding to each of Texas’ 9,350 public and charter schools campuses. Cost: $18.7 million.
Because the legislative budget is set and lawmakers are not scheduled to return to Austin until January, funding for the programs, including the shields, would be made through budget execution, Phelan said.
Budget execution allows lawmakers to reallocate existing appropriations for fiscal emergencies that occur between legislative sessions. State legislators have previously used this method to fund Operation Lone Star, the state military mission along the Texas-Mexico border to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
Phelan added that surplus funds from the Foundation School Program — the primary source of state funding for Texas school districts — would be “more than sufficient” to cover the costs needed to fill the requests and “will not impact funding for any school district in the process.”
“It is my fervent hope that our chamber can come together earnestly to do what is right for the state of Texas and the community of Uvalde,” Phelan said.
Even with these proposals, state Democrats say it is not enough.
Jamarr Brown, so-executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, said in three-and-a-half page letter outlining the ways Phelan wants to address school safety, the word "firearm" only appears once. While Brown acknowledges the need for mental health support in schools, he said he is suspect of the intentions of the proposals considering the state mental health funding by $211 million last year.
“The fact of the matter is that guns are the issue," Brown said in a statement. "Yes, we need more mental health support and our schools need to be properly upgraded – but those are distractions from the issue at hand: that an 18-year old was able to legally purchase a weapon of war and use it to slaughter a classroom of children and teachers. "
