AUSTIN— The Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks kicked off on Jan. 1 with First Day Hikes at every state park in Texas. To commemorate 100 years, every state park will host at least one special event during the 2023 Centennial year. In January, state parks in North Texas and on the coast will host rainbow trout kid fishing events. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
The Trout Kids Derby- 100 Years Celebration will take place on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kid Fish pond at the Johnson Branch Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park. Park rangers will be on hand to assist, and there will be prize giveaways.
On Jan. 28, Lake Corpus Christi State Park will host its annual Kid Fish event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are invited out to try their hand at fishing for rainbow trout stocked by TPWD and learn more about fishing and the outdoors. Fishing rods will be provided, and participants can even take them home for their next fishing adventure.
Lake Bob Sandlin State Park is also hosting a Kid Fish event on Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the fishing sessions for kids, there will be a Dutch oven demonstration showcasing how to prepare and cook fish. TPWD fisheries biologists will also bring their electrofishing boat and explain how it is used to manage the fisheries resources of the state.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation is partnering with TPWD and H-E-B to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks. H-E-B, the presenting sponsor of the celebration, has donated $1 million to help Texas State Parks engage all Texans in discovering and enjoying their state parks.
“We invite all Texans to experience these precious public lands that truly belong to them,” said Rodney Franklin, TPWD’s Texas State Parks Director. “We hope this is the year every Texan visits at least one state park. We are going to take advantage of the excitement about the Centennial to showcase everything our parks have to offer, and we’re thrilled that H-E-B will be supporting our celebration.”
For more information on the Centennial Celebration, including other upcoming community events, the history of Texas State Parks and how to make a day visit or overnight reservation, visit the Texas State Parks 100 Years website at TexasStateParks.org/100years.
Additional media resources for the Centennial Celebration can be found on the TPWD website.
