Filled with passengers enjoying a scenic ride through the pineywoods, several cars on the Texas State Railroad left her tracks shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The train was approximately 10 miles from Palestine when it left the tracks.
Passengers from the derailed cars were moved to the cars still on the track and that portion of the train was eventually able to make it back to its Palestine depot.
The derailed cars were left behind.
There was no report of injuries.
No explanation for why the cars derailed had been reported by the owners of the TSR as of press time Friday.
