The Texas State Railroad recently announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers' Choice award winner.
The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from visitors from around the country on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, TSR stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to their guests.
“To be recognized by the traveler themselves is the highest honor I would think,” said Mary Raum, Tourism Marketing Manager for the city of Palestine. “The criteria to win this award means that you have consistently earned great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor. It is the world’s largest platform for travel guidance and is 100% driven by consumer feedback. We are so proud to have an attraction that has garnered such respect from its patrons.”
TSR is a tourist railroad offering round trip steam and diesel excursions through the scenic Piney Woods of East Texas. In 2003, the Texas State Legislature designated the Texas State Railroad as the official railroad of Texas. Its excursion trains operate between Palestine and Rusk.
The Texas State Railroad is a subsidiary of Jaguar Transport Holdings out of Joplin, MO.
"We are honored to be recognized as a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winner," said Amy Parady, Director of Business Development for the TSR. "Our guests are our number one priority. Many guests come to experience a vintage train ride as it is a unique outing; however, we strongly believe they will return because of our customer service. Our team is firmly committed to providing the best experience possible."
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.
"Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Winners," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers' Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I'm impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travelers' new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."
To see visitor reviews, excursions and event trains of TSR, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g56414-d11887226-Reviews-Texas_State_Railroad-Palestine_Texas.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.