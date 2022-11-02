AUSTIN — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, wants a $300 million victim fund for those who were impacted by the Uvalde tragedy.
Gutierrez laid out a bill he intends to file on Nov. 11, the first day that bills can be filed, during a press conference Wednesday.
If passed, the fund would allocate $7.7 million per household that lost a life, $2.1 million per household for an injured child, and $250,000 per student on campus. The $7.7 million is significant in that law enforcement allowed 77 minutes to pass before killing the gunman, and $2.1 represents that 21 lives —19 students and two teachers — who died. He added that the $250,000 will help students who now possibly suffer from survivors' guilt and other traumas.
“I have created this compensation fund for this bill because it needs to be punitive,” Gutierrez said. “Our legal system speaks of making people whole. We will never be able to make these families and the other families that are in this community that have been affected, we'll never be able to make them whole, but our legal system does that through financial compensation.”
Gutierrez likened the fund to what was created following Sept. 11 where the federal government allocated billions of dollars to the families of victims as personal injury awards. The difference, he noted, was that no law enforcement officers were at fault during 9/11, unlike the case of Uvalde.
Nearly 400 law enforcement officers descended on Robb Elementary School, many within minutes of the incident starting. Even so, more than an hour passed before the gunman was killed.
Released video footage and 911 call transcripts have highlighted the slow response that Gutierrez says proves gross negligence on the part of the state. And while autopsy reports have not yet been released — Gutierrez said they are expected to be released next week — at least one victim bled to death while waiting for help for more than an hour.
“The story on May 24 isn't just a story of a madman committing an unspeakable horror, it's a story of neglect. It's a story of malfeasance. It's a story of gross negligence and gross misconduct by law enforcement at every level,” Gutierrez said. “This is the worst law enforcement response to any kind of massacre in our nation's history.”
Gutierrez said that the state, with its $27 billion predicted surplus, will be able to financially cover his proposed bill.
He added that he intends to talk about the bill everyday during session and amend it to every bill possible to bolster its prospects of being passed.
“The state of Texas – through its agents – failed these children, and they failed with gross negligence (and) with conscious indifference for human life,” Gutierrez said. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety needs to be held accountable. They need to pay for their actions, and we need to be punitive about it.”
