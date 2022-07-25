AUSTIN — With the November election a little more than 100 days away, campaign ads are filling up Texas TVs and radios.
Mike Collier, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, launched his first campaign ad on Monday, against incumbent Dan Patrick. Focused on the Texas power grid and Patrick’s response to the February 2021 winter freeze, the 30-second ad is his first for the general election.
“Dan Patrick put his rich campaign donor friends right there on ERCOT’s board while our energy bills went through the roof,” Collier says in the ad. “When your lights go off, you call Dan Patrick and you tell him that’s the cost of eight years of failure in office.”
In a 2018 re-match, Collier hopes to unseat the two-term lieutenant governor as polls show the race tightening. Collier’s campaign said the ad is part of a six-figure buy that will play in major markets, as well as social media.
It is being played as a record-breaking summer and extreme heatwave has brought the state grid’s reliability into question.
“Dan, you didn’t fix the damn grid, now you gotta go,” Collier says in the ad.
In his own series of campaign ads, Patrick has underscored his endorsement by former-president Donald Trump. In his most recent push, Patrick’s campaign focused on his stance on prohibiting athletes from participating in sports that misalign with their gender assigned at birth.
He has also highlighted fiscal responsibility under his tenure, promising to make property tax cuts a priority with any budget surplus.
“Every member of the Texas Senate will have ideas on how this additional revenue should be spent, and I will give them full consideration. However, I believe first and foremost, any surplus should first go back to the taxpayers of Texas,” Patrick said in a campaign note.
In the gubernatorial race, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican seeking a third term in office, promised to spend $100 million to defeat opposition candidate Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, in the general election.
In late June, Abbott’s campaign announced nearly $20 million in ad buys, dropping several in mid-July against his opponent.
One add depicts O’Rourke as a person who frequently puts his foot in his mouth and a supporter of gun control, immigration reform and abortion. Another ties O’Rourke to President Joe Biden by morphing their faces together.
In a counter move, O’Rourke is traveling across Texas for 49 days straight, holding rallies and town halls in communities of varying sizes. The trip, which launched in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso on July 20, comes after the candidate broke campaign fundraising records — and Abbott’s fundraising efforts over the same period — receiving nearly $28 million in donations.
O’Rourke’s current media strategy is to highlight events taking place in each city, where he takes aim at Abbott’s record on the electric grid and gun control following the Uvalde tragedy while highlighting his own agenda items such as legalizing marijuana and expanding medicaid.
“This form of Democracy that we are celebrating right here in this movement by peacefully talking to each other even when we disagree, being as civil with each other as we possibly can and ultimately deciding our difference not through violence but at the ballot box,” O’Rourke said while in Pampa, near Amarillo.
Election Day is November 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.