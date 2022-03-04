AUSTIN — Texas, along with 13 other states, is suing the Biden Administration in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit requesting the releasing of documents that may tie higher-ups to a memo released by a national education organization calling parents who disrupt school board meetings “domestic terrorists.”
The suit claims that the National School Boards Association, which represents local school boards, worked with the White House and the Department of Justice in drafting the memo released in September.
In the memo, NSBA asked Biden to review threats and violence occurring during school board meetings as possible domestic terrorism — as school officials were facing an onslaught of threats and harassment. Soon after, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the FBI would look into the issue.
But the memo lead to a Republican uproar as it suggested objections by parents at meetings as “a form of domestic terrorism.”
NSBA later walked back the language used in the letter stating there was “no justification” for it, adding that it regrets and apologizes for the letter.
Then, internal emails between U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and NSBA leaders were released and revealed that the top White House officials had possibly been involved in drafting the letter that set off the FBI probe.
In the lawsuit issued on Friday, Texas Attorney General Paxton is trying to get access to more internal emails and communications that could solidify the accusations.
The states allege that the Biden Administration has not responded to FOIA requests in a timeframe as allowed by law.
Paxton added that parents have the right to “engage with their schools.”
“There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as ‘domestic terrorists’ when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs,” Paxton said. “The Biden Administration cannot silence parents for exercising their constitutional rights and treat them like terrorists simply for having concerns about what their children are being taught.”
School board meetings across the country have been constantly disrupted by angered parents over COVID-19 mandates, the teaching of race-based lessons and certain books being available in libraries and classrooms. Some meetings have reportedly turned violent and several Texas school board members and superintendents have resigned in the aftermath.
The other states involved are Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.