AUSTIN — Texas Attorney general Ken Paxton is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end mask mandates on airplanes.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that the mandates were unlawfully issued and an overreach by the Biden administration.
The CDC issued a federal mask mandate in January 2021 requiring the use of masks on public transportation or on the premises of transportation hubs like airports and subway stations. Noncompliance could result in a fine.
Paxton argues that the CDC had no authority to issue a mandate that was not authorized by Congress. The CDC also did not put the mandate up for notice and comment, a common practice in similar regulations, Paxton argues.
“Biden’s repeated disregard of the individual liberties of Texans is not only disrespectful to the U.S. Constitution, it is also troublesome that any president thinks they can act above the law while hard working Americans standby,” Paxton said in a statement. “Now is the time to strike down his administration’s air-travel mask mandate.”
The suit is the latest in Texas’ efforts to minimize federal COVID-19 safety measures, including a lawsuit issued in January over the National Guard vaccine mandate and vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, among others.
Paxton has also launched several other lawsuits against the Biden Administration taking aim at the federal response to border issues and the oil and gas leasing moratorium.
“President Biden cannot continue governing through executive edicts,” Paxton said.
