AUSTIN — Latino advocacy group Mexican American Legislative Caucus went before the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday arguing that the new redistricting maps were unconstitutionally drawn.
The central issue in the case surrounds Cameron County, where the MALC sued Gov. Greg Abbott over the redistricting lines claiming it violated the “county line rule,” and in doing so, intentionally lowered the number of minority-majority districts in the state.
“For decades the Mexican American Legislative Caucus has fought for the freedom to vote and a fair opportunity for all Texas voters to elect their candidate of choice,” said Sean McCaffty, attorney arguing on behalf of MALC in a statement.
Following the Census taken every 10 years, states redraw district lines to keep proportions even. In doing so, they have a myriad of rules to follow, one of which is the county line rule, enshrined in the Texas Constitution. The rule states that house districts must be wholly contained within a county when the population supports it.
In 2020, 95% of the Texas population growth over the last decade was fueled by communities of color — with Latino populations accounting for 49.5%. This allowed the state to gain two new U.S. congressional districts.
Experts have since argued that despite the growth and demographic changes, the state and congressional redrawn districts minimized Latino and minority opportunity districts by at least three down from 33 to 30. They also said the new districts were drawn to capture white majorities.
In this case specifically, MACL said that 2020 Census data allows Cameron County to have two whole districts, but the approved map divides the county into three districts with only one contained within the county lines. The other two include portions of Hidalgo and Willacy counties, creating a swing district of House District 37.
In January, a three-judge federal panel found that Texas Republicans violated the Voting Rights Act when redrawing the lines.
“Gov. Abbott and the legislative majority decided long ago that the rules do not apply to them as they continue to cheer-pick their voters; rather than empowering Texas voters to elect their candidate of choice,” said Joaquin Gonzalez, attorney for MACL, in a statement following the hearing. “With precision, they manipulated the electoral maps for the next decade at the expense of South Texas communities.”
Conversely, Lorna Pettit, attorney arguing on behalf of the state, said the lines were drawn in good faith as state redistricting must also follow federal laws, one of which is the “one person one vote” principle. The principle calls for the equal electoral divisions to have the same number of voters.
Cameron County has roughly 420,000 residents where the ideal district size is 194,000.
Pettit said that it was not possible to follow principle and state rules in this particular instance, to which McCaffty said there is no evidence showing that the requirements of both rules could not be met.
“There is an exhibit that went into the record that shows a number of demonstration maps that allowed for the county line violation to be fixed and complied with the one person one vote requirements,” McCaffty said.
Nonetheless, Pettit argued that because Texas courts lack jurisdiction to issue such an order, the plaintiff's claims should be dismissed.
“This court has repeatedly recognized that redistricting is a uniquely legislative task,” Pettit said. “Only most in the exigent circumstances can a court invade that arena without affording the legislature a full opportunity to correct any defects. This is not such a circumstance.”
