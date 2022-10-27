AUSTIN — A Texas abortion fund case seeks to define fact and fiction.
In the lawsuit, the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity and the Afiya Center are suing Mark Lee Dickson, a pastor and anti-abortion advocate, after he referred to the nonprofits as a “criminal organization.”
The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday as it is set to determine whether Dickson’s statements were opinion or fact.
The Lilith Fund and the Afiya Center are abortion funds that offered financial aid to pregnant Texans seeking an abortion prior to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
In 2019, when Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land, a rural Texas city passed an ordinance that outlawed abortions in all forms, despite it going against state and federal law at the time.
Dickson touted this ordinance, encouraging others cities to follow suit and went so far as to claim that abortion funds were “criminal organizations” because they violated the criminal provisions of the ordinances.
Jennifer Ecklund, an attorney for the abortion funds, argued that Dickson knowingly and willingly perpetuated these stances even though Roe had not yet been overturned, a necessary condition for the ordinances to have legal power, and that by continuing to use of the rhetoric, he defamed the organizations.
Jonathan Mitchell, Dickson’s attorney, said the lawsuits should be dismissed because Dickson’s statements were “entirely 100% truthful.” He said because the statements were factual, no defamation occurred.
Mitchell cited pre-Roe laws that make it a criminal act to assist in the procurement of an abortion. These laws were never revoked under Texas law. While Roe offered constitutional protection to receive an aboriton, it never made it a constitutional right to pay for another person to receive an abortion. Therefore, Dickson argued it remained a criminal act to do so, using this as the basis for his statements.
Mitchell said the abortion funds are trying to argue that Roe nullified all of these previous law, which goes against a recent Texas Supreme Court ruling that pre-Roe laws remain valid.
“There is no constitutional right under Roe for a woman to receive financial assistance from third parties in our efforts to obtain an abortion,” Mitchell said. “The right recognized in Roe was only a right to be free from state interference and the ability to obtain an abortion from a provider. So what the abortion funds in this case are doing is outside the constitutional protections of Roe and even if Dobbs had never been decided, it still would have been truthful for Mr. Dickson to point out that they are violating (state law).”
While Mitchell argued Dickson’s statements are fact, should the court find that the statements were opinion, the case should also be dismissed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which protects the First Amendment Right to Free Speech.
Ecklund said that the First Amendment does not protect free speech when an untrue statement causes real harm.
Ecklund said the organizations have always complied with the law and intend to continue to do so. Because of this, accusations that they are a “criminal organization” are untrue, adding that such a label is harmful to the reputation of the organization, employees, donors and any who have an association with them.
“When one side falsely accuses the other side of committing literal crimes, it inhibits that side’s ability to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Ecklund said. “People are afraid to associate with (the abortion funds), people are afraid to donate, people are afraid to express their views for fear that they will also be called literal criminals who might be prosecuted based on things that they believe were totally constitutional.”
This led justices to question to whom statements are deemed untrue.
Justice Jimmy Blacklock asked if a person believes overturning the election is an act of treason — a crime — and states it as such, would that not bring the same questions forward?
Ecklund said context is important. In the hypothetical treason claim, the court would determine whether it is factual or opinion that treason did or did not occur before determining defamation.
In this case, she said a crime was not committed — the abortion funds providing financial services was not at the time a crime, therefore it is defamatory to claim so. She added that Dickson was adamant in his affidavits that he was intentional in his statements and was not speaking in hyperbole.
“If someone is accused of being a criminal, the law of the state of Texas defines that as so harmful that it is defamation per se. It shouldn't operate any differently if the person advocates for reproductive rights,” Ecklund said.
