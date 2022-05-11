AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a lawsuit between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Harris County Election Administrator Isabel Longoria and others regarding a new election law provision.
The court is tasked with addressing three certified questions from the Fifth Circuit including what defines a public official, what does solicitation mean in scope and who would be the lead enforcer of the provision.
The lawsuit followed the passage of Senate Bill 1 in August. While the new election law enacted several changes, one new provision states that it is a civil and felony crime for public and elected officials to “solicit” voters to request mail-in ballots if the voter did not request it, punishable by six months in prison and fines up to $10,000. This brought into question who a public official is and what “solicitation” means.
Prior court decisions ruled that plaintiff Cathay Morgan, a volunteer deputy registrar in Travis and Williamson counties, did not qualify as a public official, and that Longoria, in her appeal that voters cast ballots by mail, did not illegally solicit mail-in ballot requests. Other courts also found that Paxton, in his role as attorney general, did not have the authority to unilaterally prosecute election cases.
Some justices questioned why their insight was needed in this case.
“I'm just not sure why the dispute matters,” Justice Jeff Boyd said. “If everybody agrees that the VDR (volunteer deputy registrar) is not a public official, therefore has no standing. Everybody agrees that Ms. Longoria has not, in this record, indicated any intent to violate in Williamson County and everybody agrees that the AG has no enforcement authority. Where's the case or controversy?”
Sean Morales-Doyle, attorney on behalf of the plaintiffs, said the court needs to solidify these decisions and clearly define terms so that interpretation is less “vague,” as Xavier Rodriguez, a federal district judge, put it.
He said he wants the law to be clearer for his client, Morgan.
“I think apart from the fact that it would give resolution to this question for everyone across the state of Texas, and this court has the opportunity to do that, it would also be the only way to definitively resolve the dispute that is before the federal courts,” Morales-Doyle said. “We would like to clarify that it does not actually reach my client so that (Morgan) doesn't have to worry about one day in the future somebody criminally prosecuting her for engaging in her constitutionally protected right.”
While plaintiffs argued that the provision stifled their First Amendment right to free speech, Texas Solicitor General Lanora Pettit said individuals running for office can still encourage voting by mail in their capacity as a candidate, but not as an elected official.
For example, if someone is running for re-election, they can use their campaign funds to send out mailers but cannot use public funds directly from their office. Pettit said it is not the mailer itself but the content that makes it solicitation.
In February, Harris County sued the state over the provision on behalf of Longoria. It said not being able to openly encourage mail-in voting was causing confusion ahead of the March primaries.
Following a judge ordering a preliminary injunction on the voting law, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said the decision was a “fantastic result that will benefit voters across Texas.”
“Voting by mail is an important part of elections in our country. It’s how many of our seniors, our veterans, our neighbors with disabilities and many other folks participate in this democracy,” Menefee said.
