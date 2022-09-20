AUSTIN — Texas universities are fighting for the right to revoke degrees of former students accused of academic misconduct, telling Texas Supreme Court justices that stifling that right would disrupt their broad academic authority.
In the first Texas Supreme Court oral argument of the new season, an attorney representing the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University told justices on Tuesday that while not explicit in the state’s education code, public universities are provided the right to make rules, one of which is when and how to revoke degrees.
The two cases feature former Ph.D. students who were accused of academic misconduct following the awarding of their degree.
In the UT Austin case, the student received the degree in organic chemistry, while the Texas State student received a degree in biology. Issues were found in their dissertations after they spent years as private citizens working in their careers.
Bill Davis, the attorney arguing on behalf of the universities, noted that each school has these rules expressly stated, adding that when students accept admittance into the program, they are essentially signing a contract agreeing to the rules.
He added that even though they are dealing with former students, the misconduct occurred while they were active students, placing them under the jurisdiction of the university.
“The rules that are in place at both of these institutions, those rules expressly allow the universities to revoke degrees of former students based on academic misconduct at the time they were students,” Davis said.
While the state legislature did not provide that authority expressly in the state Education Code, as the lower court ruled, it does allow any universities to promulgate any rules that the board deems either necessary or desirable, Davis added.
“Specific statutes give universities in particular broad rulemaking power,” Davis said.
Ultimately, the universities argued that disregarding this authority would weaken their “reputations and the value of degrees conferred upon their students.”
Scott Field and Anita Kawaja, attorneys for the students, said that the ability to revoke or not revoke a degree will cause no harm to a university as they cannot even disclose that information due to the Family and Education Rights and Privacy Act.
Revoking a degree, however, will have a large negative impact on the student who needs the degree in order to work, noting the harm and extreme stigma that comes with even an accusation of misconduct, Kawaja said.
“You can't get a job as a scientist without your Ph.D. doing what my client does,” Kawaja said. “Whereas we as attorneys, we get our degrees and then we get licensed by the state bar. There's no licensing authority (in science), so effectively, their license is their degree.”
In a second question presented to the court, the students’ attorney said that since they are now private citizens and their degrees are personal property, the case must go before the traditional court system.
Both students said that their respective universities attempted to rescind their degrees through investigations and decisions held solely within their university’s walls, denying the students due process.
The universities folded on this claim, agreeing to judicial review. But even so, that becomes moot if universities do not have the authority to revoke a degree in the first place.
