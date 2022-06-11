AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday on the term “solicit” as it pertains to the state’s new election code.
In Senate Bill 1 passed last August, a new Texas election code provision states that it is a civil and felony crime for public and elected officials to “solicit” voters to request a mail-in ballot if the voter did not request it, punishable by six months in prison and fines up to $10,000.
The U.S. Fifth Circuit of Appeals sent a series of questions to the Texas Supreme Court ahead of issuing its final ruling on the case.
Of three main issues, one raised several questions pertaining to the definition of “solicit.” The questions arose after the plaintiff, Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria, argued the vagueness of the term. In one argument, Longoria’s attorneys requested that the term “solicit” be tethered only to vote-by-mail applications sent to those ineligible voters.
State justices rejected that request.
“The statute does not prohibit solicitation merely of those ineligible to vote by mail. Its text leaves no doubt that the prohibition extends more broadly to the larger universe of persons who ‘did not request an application,’” the opinion read.
In a second request, Longoria’s team argued that “solicitation” in its broad definition could include terms that are less forceful in nature, including “encourage” or “request.
The defendant, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s team, said it defined “solicit” as beyond encouragement, but more so “importuning or strongly urging.” Paxton said that stating “please fill out this application to vote by mail” would constitute solicitation.
While justices refrained from defining “solicit,” stating they were not requested to, they agreed with Paxton that “solicit” is not limited to demands that a person submit an application to vote by mail, but includes statements such as “please fill out this application to vote by mail.”
But justices did find that telling potential voters they have the opportunity to apply for mail-in ballots does not constitute solicitation.
“The Legislature intended to distinguish between merely informing Texans of the option to vote by mail and soliciting them to submit an application to vote by mail when they have not requested one,” the opinion read. “Without expressing an opinion as to any particular statement plaintiffs may wish to make, we conclude that (the law) does not include broad statements such as telling potential voters that they have the opportunity to apply for mail-in ballots.”
While the court was presented with three questions, it only provided answers to one, acknowledging that both parties have previously agreed to answers on the other two: that a volunteer deputy registrar is not a public official, and that Paxton, in his role as attorney general, does not have the authority to unilaterally prosecute election cases.
The case now returns to the U.S. Fifth Circuit of Appeals for a final ruling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.