AUSTIN — The Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling in a case challenging the state's controversial abortion law on Friday. The court ruled state officials such as licensing agencies cannot enforce the new and restrictive abortion law, effectively ending the challenge to the state law.
The law, passed as Senate Bill 8, bans abortions in Texas after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. It was also designed to evade judicial review by instead deputizing private citizens as the enforcers, allowing them to bring lawsuits seeking damages of up to $10,000 against anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.
Additionally, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are potentially threatened with loss of licensure — managed by the Texas Medical Board and the Texas Board of Nursing — should a medical provider be sued for breaking the law.
However, the state Supreme Court ruled that the agencies do not have the legal authority to do so.
“Senate Bill 8 provides that its requirements may be enforced by a private civil action, that no state official may bring or participate as a party in any such action, that such an action is the exclusive means to enforce the requirements, and that these restrictions apply notwithstanding any other law,” court documents stated. “Based on these provisions, we conclude that Texas law does not grant the state-agency executives named as defendants in this case any authority to enforce the act’s requirements, either directly or indirectly.”
What went before the state Supreme Court was a less broad version of the initial lawsuit — Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson — after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that on procedural grounds only the portion of the lawsuit against state licensing agencies could continue and returned it to the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Then, the appellate court diverted the case to the Texas Supreme Court for further state law interpretation before the case goes before the appellate court once again.
During oral arguments heard Feb. 24, Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights who argued on behalf of abortion advocates, said allowing medical licensing officials to revoke credentials constitutes an enforcement by a state agency.
Solicitor General Judd Stone II, arguing on behalf of the state, said the law clearly prohibits enforcement by a state agency or official, therefore justices should rule no, in the case.
While the ruling does offer some relief to Texas health care providers in knowledge that their license is not at stake, abortion providers still consider it a loss.
Following news of the state Supreme Court ruling, abortion advocates said they fear the impact the ruling will have on abortion access across the country.
President and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance Amy Hagstrom Miller said the situation has now become "increasingly dire."
Data released late February from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood health centers in states surrounding Texas saw a nearly 800% increase in abortion patients from the Lone Star State between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same dates the previous year.
“We have been fighting back against this ban for six long months, but the courts have failed us,” Hagstrom Miller said in a statement. “The more states that pass these bans, the harder it will be for anyone in this region to get abortion care."
Planned Parenthood Federation CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement that SCOTUS’s decision not to intervene in the law back in December has led to “sustained chaos, crisis, and confusion” in Texas.
“Politicians have the green light to move forward with their own unconstitutional abortion bans, decimating access to abortion state by state, region by region,” McGill Johnson said in a statement. “Today is a devastating day for people in Texas and anyone who believes in the right to control their own body, life, and future.”
With the law in place, several states have plans to use similar mechanisms to restrict abortion access.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Senate passed six bills regarding abortion including a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that would take effect immediately after the governor signs it into law. Other bills, if passed, would amend the constitution to ban all rights to abortion in the state.
Idaho Senate too has passed a Texas-style abortion bill this week.
“Our patients and providers deserve so much better,” McGill Johnson said. “Everyone — no matter where you live or how much money you make — deserves access to essential health care, free of barriers or political roadblocks.”
