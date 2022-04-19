AUSTIN — Following the deadly crowd surge at last year's Astroworld Festival near Houston, Gov. Greg Abbott convened a Task Force On Concert Safety which released its final report Tuesday.
The task force laid out recommendations in five key areas including planning with risk assessment, centralized resources, a centralized on-site command and control center, permitting and training.
“The recommendations in this report are narrowly tailored to address gaps that were identified as contributing to safety failures at the Astroworld event,” the report said. “The TFCS also proactively used this process to enhance the State’s standard of safety practices for mass gatherings of all types.”
The tragedy at Astroworld occurred in November when festival runner and headliner rapper Travis Scott took the stage. During his set, the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage causing a panic and hundreds of injuries, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña confirmed following the event.
Ten people died from compression asphyxia as a result of the panicked crowd. Their ages ranged from 9 to 27 years old, according to reports. About 300 people were injured with most treated at the scene, officials said.
In an effort to prevent another like tragedy, the new recommendations are as follows:
As it pertains to a unified command and control center, TFCS stated a need for clearly outlined triggers for pausing or canceling, similar to weather-related events.
Those triggers should be outlined and must be included in the event permit applications and agreed upon by the members of the UCC in advance, it said. It added that designated EMS, fire and police agencies be identified and ready to respond to 911 calls.
According to Houston-area offices, no permits were obtained for the outdoor Astroworld events. There were also inconsistencies in jurisdictions that made managing the event difficult.
Because of that, the TFCS recommends that mass gathering events permitted by municipalities should follow permit guidelines and best practices for unincorporated areas that are outlined in state statute. The task force also recommends universal permitting templates that have a standardized checklist for those responsible for issuing permits.
When identifying risk, the TFCS said planning with risk management in mind must include prepared materials identifying reasonably foreseeable hazards and responses, as well as an established communication tree with local response strategies and agreed-upon conditions for the transfer of authority from event staff to responding agencies in the event of an emergency.
Because entry into the Astroworld Festival was so sought after, the perimeter of the festival was breached by unticketed attendees and event security and staff were easily and quickly overwhelmed by the crowd, according to reports.
“For these manufactured events, there is a serious safety risk if venue borders are susceptible to a breach that results in unauthorized entrance to the grounds, and especially into sections reserved for first responders,” the task force report said. “This influx of people can overwhelm even a well-planned event’s security and staff.”
To combat this, TRCS recommend a Concert Attendee Code of Conduct be part of the ticketing process with clear guiltiness on unacceptable behaviors. It also recommends frequent messaging on looking out for others to increase the culture of crowd safety.
Lastly, the task force included training resources that have suggested exercises and a centralized resource bank made available on the Texas Music Office website.
“The recommendations, findings, and solutions detailed in this report will help the State of Texas prevent another tragedy like that at Astroworld Festival from happening again,” Abbott said of the TFCS findings.
The TFCS met five times since November where industry leaders and crowd control experts gave insight into appropriate changes, TFCS officials said.
“While some level of risk is inherent in any mass gathering, it is the opinion of the TFCS that proper planning will allow Texans to enjoy safe performances, concerts, and other culturally significant events,” the report said.
