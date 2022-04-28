AUSTIN — Texas leaders announced Thursday that the state will direct $435 million of federal COVID-19 money to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
The money, which came from Coronavirus Relief Funds, will be used to offset retired educator healthcare costs related to COVID-19.
This infusion, along with previously appropriated money from the last legislative special session, will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare healthcare plan to offset insurance premium increases. During the session, the state allocated about $286 million to help cover COVID-related health claims and keep premiums down.
By providing these funds, teachers will now see an average 0% increase — or even decrease — on healthcare premiums, officials said.
"With rising health-care costs and inflation soaring to a 40-year high, I am thrilled that we are able to allocate additional federal COVID-19 funding to TRS-ActiveCare to prevent health-care premiums from increasing," said Sen. Joan Huffman, chair of the Senate Finance Committee.
