Texas to receive $168M in Walmart opioid agreement

AUSTIN — Texas is slated to receive $168 million from a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart for its role in the opioid epidemic, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced Friday.
The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in July 2021, state officials said.
While Walmart agreed to distribute large sums of money to settle the lawsuits, the agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind on the part of Walmart, documents show.
“This settlement is yet another example of my office’s commitment to protecting the people of Texas and ensuring that we hold accountable those who have violated the law and worsened the effects of the opioid epidemic,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.
The Walmart agreement is the latest in a series of wins for Texas as it continues to seek financial compensation for the negative impacts of the opioid epidemic.
To date, Texas has secured approximately $2.4 billion from the manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and others that caused the opioid crisis, including Walmart, Allergan, Mallinckrodt, Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson and McKinsey.
“The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on millions of Americans, and we are hopeful that we will reach a final agreement on all terms to ensure that Walmart is held responsible for their role in it,” Paxton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.