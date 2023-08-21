Texas under tropical storm warning

The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Warnings/Watches for Port O’Connor to Sargent, Matagorda Bay and the western Gulf waters through Tuesday night.
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to become a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico overnight before it makes landfall along the South Texas coastline Tuesday morning. Minimal impacts expected for Southeast Texas.
On Monday morning, TD9 was located 480 miles east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving west at 16 mph.
“Satellite images indicate that the system is becoming better organized and it is expected to become a tropical depressing later today,” said the NHC.
TD9 is slated to be named Tropical Storm Harold when it forms.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to South Texas Tuesday in the region between Mexico and Port O’Connor with tropical storm conditions in the next 24 hours. A tropical storm watch is also in effect north of Port O’Connor to Sargent, Texas. This does not include Galveston, however a small craft advisory and Hight Rip current risk have been issued for the Galveston Area. The biggest impact expected is dangerous seas and an increase of winds.
As the peak of hurricane season approaches, the National Hurricane Center is currently watching five areas in the Atlantic Ocean, including Tropical Depression Nine, Tropical Storms Emily, Franklin, Gert and a tropical wave, dubbed Invest 92L. These storms developed over the last couple of days from the Caribbean to the Atlantic.
The NHC believes Tropical Storm Emily poses no threat to land and will dissipate at sea, however, environmental conditions could become more conducive for re-development of this system late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic.
Franklin is expected to impact Hispaniola by mid-week. It is expected to make a hard turn to the north by Tuesday morning and make landfall in Hispaniola Tuesday night. There are also tropical storm watches for Turks and Caicos.
Gert is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours.
And Invest 92L, a tropical wave pushing through the Cabo Verde Islands, has also been given a high chance of development into a tropical depression over the next week.
