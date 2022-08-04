AUSTIN — The Texas Department of State Health Services is seeking applications for the Federally Qualified Health Center Incubator Program, offering $20 million in grants, the department announced Thursday.
The program helps eligible non-profit and public health care providers expand services among underserved and uninsured Texans.
“Supporting people’s access to quality health care is part of DSHS’s mission to improve the health and well-being of Texans,” DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt said in a statement. “This funding will further that goal in communities across Texas.”
Last year, Texas lawmakers appropriated $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be allocated to the program, according to DSHS. Current federally qualified health centers, FQHC look-alikes and non-profit or public entities that provide primary care services are eligible to apply.
“Federally Qualified Health Centers are a valuable support for people who need essential medical care but live in areas where resources are scarce and access can be challenging,” State Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, said in a statement. “Once they are up and running, they operate without local or state financial support. These grants are intended to bridge the gap between start-up cost and full certification to enable the program to expand in Texas.”
Existing FQHCs and look-alikes can receive up to $500,000 through the program. Non-profit organizations and governmental entities that are not FQHCs but provide primary care services and are also working to become FQHCs or FQHC look-alikes can receive a maximum award of $1 million, the release said.
Eligible entities will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, DSHS officials said. Open enrollment is available until Dec. 31 or until funding for the program is exhausted. All funded activities must be completed by Aug. 31, 2023, to receive the full contracted amounts, officials said.
“I am proud to have secured funding for the FQHC Incubator Program,” State Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress, said in a statement. “I am excited about the opportunity these grants will create by promoting and supporting new non-profit and public entities through the FQHC development process.”
