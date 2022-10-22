AUSTIN — Texas added 40,000 new nonfarm jobs in September, more than double the number of jobs added in August, according to new data from the Texas Workforce Commission.
Texas now has a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4%, down 0.1% from the month prior, the report said.
“Texas’ total nonfarm job annual growth rate has outpaced the United States for the last 15 months, demonstrating one of the key factors that make Texas the top choice for employers and their workforce,” said Bryan Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, in a statement. “With more than half a million job ads posted right now in Texas, TWC remains dedicated to ensuring job seekers have the skills employers need to fill those positions.”
The leisure and hospitality sector saw the greatest job growth in September with 25,700 positions added, marking an 11.8% over-the-year change, the report said. The trade, transportation and utility sectors grew by 7,600 jobs, and financial activities followed with a gain of 6,200 jobs, it said.
Year over year, Texas added 721,800 positions, the report said.
The Austin-Round Rock and Amarillo metropolitan statistical areas reported the lowest unemployment rates among such designated regions with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8% each, data shows. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area reported the highest unemployment rate that was not seasonally adjusted at 6.7%, it said.
Texas has an unemployment rate not seasonally adjusted of 3.8%, while the United States is reporting a rate of 3.3%.
“Major private sector industries have grown faster in Texas than they have nationally over the past year, and this is a direct result of existing and new Texas employers recognizing and taking advantage of the opportunities in the Lone Star State,” said Aaron Demerson, the commissioner representing employers for the Texas Workforce Commission, in a statement.
