Help for high utility bills is now available for many in the state thanks to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs which has started a program aimed at distributing funding to low-income homeowners and renters for past due and future utility bills.
The program, Texas Utility Help, was launched “to make it easier for even more Texans to access and benefit from utility assistance programs,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. "The new program uses a streamlined online application process, so any eligible Texas household can apply for both energy and water bill assistance in a single form."
Applications may be submitted if one's household income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines and they meet other eligibility criteria. This means that a family of four would qualify at $41,000 and a family of two would qualify at $27,000 according to federal poverty guidelines. Maximum household income is determined by the number of people in the household.
Qualified applicants can receive assistance with late payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane and up to $2,400 for future payments. Help for water and wastewater is offered as well for past due payments and up to $600 for future bills.
TUHP has vendor agreements set up with most of the larger energy companies, but the smaller electric providers or small water companies might take longer to process. Payments are issued directly to the utility company on behalf of the applicant and Wilkinson says the program is meant to help Texas residents get back on track and stay up to date with their payments.
The program has over $50 million to help Texas homeowners and renters in need and TDHCA is encouraging applicants to apply as soon as possible while funds are available. However, due to the overwhelming interest since the program began last week, they are currently not accepting new applications for energy bill assistance until the ones in the queue are processed. They are still accepting applications for water and wastewater utility assistance.
TDHCA recommends reading through the FAQ’s and trying to get the right documentation uploaded. They will also need a good email and phone number so that the analyst can get back to the applicant and process the application. Full eligibility criteria can be found at www.TexasUtilityHelp.com.
For information and questions, you can reach TDHCA from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 855-566-2057.
