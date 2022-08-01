AUSTIN — Texas took two legal wins against pharmaceutical companies found liable for their part in the opioid epidemic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Friday.
Paxton announced a proposed settlement that would require former opioid manufacturer Allergan to pay up to $2.37 billion to participating states and local governments. Texas is one of 13 states negotiating the settlement, a news release said. He also announced a $4.25 billion agreement with Israel-based drug manufacturer Teva.
“I am proud to announce a major win for Texas with our settlement with Allergan,” Paxton said in a statement. “I will continue to hold opioid manufacturers responsible for deceiving patients and the medical community, while ensuring that victims of this tragic epidemic receive the assistance they need.”
The coalition of states alleged that Allergan, based in Ireland, deceptively marketed opioids by overstating their benefits and downplaying the risk of addiction, and by encouraging doctors to prescribe more opioids to treat patients showing signs of addiction. They also failed to maintain effective controls to prevent diversion of opioids, the release said.
In the Teva case, states alleged the company promoted potent, rapid-onset fentanyl products for use by non-cancer patients, deceptively marketed opioids by overstating their benefits and downplaying the risk of addiction and failed to comply with suspicious-order monitoring requirements, a separate news release said.
Teva also agreed to provide $1.2 billion in generic naloxone over a 10-year period or $240 million in cash in lieu of the product, as each state may elect, it said. Naloxone is used to counteract overdoses.
“Pharmaceutical companies like Teva must be held accountable for their role in this devastating epidemic,” Paxton said in a statement. “We expect this settlement to make a crucial difference in preventing fatal overdoses and treating opioid addiction disorder.”
Both settlements remain contingent on resolution of key issues regarding the settlement structure. The parties are also negotiating terms requiring reformed business practices and increased transparency, the releases said.
