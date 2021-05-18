CASA of Trinity Valley in Anderson County is excited to celebrate National CASA Volunteer’s Day on Tuesday, May 18.
“Each year we stop to honor and thank our highly trained CASA Volunteers who work so diligently to ensure that Anderson County children and youth, who have been placed in the foster care system, as a result of abuse or neglect, have their voices heard,” said Lee McCain Brown, case supervisor.
CASA in Anderson County supports more than 28 highly trained CASA volunteers in their service to 112 youth in the foster care system and their families. These numbers fluctuate as children come into the system and cases close within the system. We have had as many as 168 children at a time.
On Tuesday, May 4, CASA of Trinity Valley honored the Anderson County volunteers with a Cuatro de Mayo Mexican Feast at Crystal Lake, complete with shrimp ceviche, fajitas, and Tres Leches cake.
“It was simply a small gesture of gratitude to our volunteers, because without them, we could not effectively serve the children whose lives are impacted daily through the upheaval they experience,” Brown said.
CASA of Trinity Valley continues to look for caring adults who are over 21, can pass a criminal and CPS background check, and have the heart to work with children.
To find out more, please call the Palestine CASA office at 903-723-2272 or drop by the office at 1000 N. Church St. in Palestine.
There will be an informational meeting at noon on Wednesday, June 16 at Old Magnolia Sandwich Shop where information will be available and all questions will be answered.
“Our volunteers come from all walks of life and are trained for the program,” Brown said. “They also receive ongoing support and training to help them effectively advocate on a child’s behalf. Giving time to these youngsters is fulfilling and rewarding.”
