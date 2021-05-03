The National Education Association is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week May 2-8.
This year the event is even more important considering the extraordinary challenges faced through the pandemic.
Here are a couple of ideas for letting your child’s teacher know how grateful you are:
Write a thank you note
Have your child write a note or draw a picture
Share a message on social media with the hastag #thankateacher
Make a special treat
Print a photo of your child and their teacher for a keepsake
Volunteer in the classroom
Advocate for public schools (Ways to get involved can be found at: https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/funding-for-students-and-schools)
