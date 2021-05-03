School books

The National Education Association is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week May 2-8.

This year the event is even more important considering the extraordinary challenges faced through the pandemic.

Here are a couple of ideas for letting your child’s teacher know how grateful you are:

Write a thank you note

Have your child write a note or draw a picture

Share a message on social media with the hastag #thankateacher

Make a special treat

Print a photo of your child and their teacher for a keepsake

Volunteer in the classroom

Advocate for public schools (Ways to get involved can be found at: https://www.nea.org/advocating-for-change/funding-for-students-and-schools)

