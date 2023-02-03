The thaw from the latest winter storm is currently in process, with bright sunshine helping to melt off whatever ice remains on area roadways, but there is one final hazard which may develop overnight.
The National Weather Service is monitoring a chance for freezing fog to develop late Friday night and Saturday morning. Freezing fog occurs when tiny droplets that comprise fog begin freezing/accumulating on elevated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses, which can result in isolated ice patches that can make travel dangerous.
The forecast is calling for it to be sunny today, with a high near 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
The patchy freezing fog is possible after 5 a.m., with a low around 26. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the evening.
The patchy freezing fog is possible before 9 a.m. Saturday, which otherwise is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 55 and south wind with gusts as high as 20 mph.
